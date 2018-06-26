José Biller, MD, is Co-editor of New Textbook on Uncommon Causes of Stroke

Newswise — MAYWOOD, IL – Loyola Medicine neurologist José Biller, MD, is co-editor of an authoritative new textbook on uncommon causes of stroke.

"Uncommon Causes of Stroke" (Third Edition), published by Cambridge University Press, is a comprehensive guide for neurologists, neurosurgeons, internal medicine specialists and other healthcare professionals diagnosing, treating and assessing complex causes of strokes and other cerebrovascular disorders.

Dr. Biller, an internationally known expert on strokes, is professor and chair of the Department of Neurology of Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine.

Senior co-editor of the textbook is Louis R. Caplan, MD, a professor of neurology at Israel-Deaconess Medical Center and Harvard Medical School.

The book includes 77 chapters, written by leading neurologists worldwide, on conditions associated with uncommon strokes. Dr. Biller co-authored chapters on bleeding disorders and strokes associated with kidney diseases.

The Third Edition includes chapter-by-chapter imaging findings, including up-to-date evaluation and management advice and insights into a wide variety of topics such as sickle cell disease, radiation-induced cerebrovascular disorders and CARASIL (an inherited condition that causes strokes and other impairments).

Loyola’s Comprehensive Advanced Stroke Center offers a nationally recognized team of experts in every facet of stroke-related care, including emergency medicine, neurology, neurosurgery, neurophysiology, neuroradiology, rehabilitative services, social work, pharmacy and specialty nursing.