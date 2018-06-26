NYU’s Brenden Lake Named to MIT Technology Review’s 2018 Innovators Under 35 List

Newswise — New York University’s Brenden Lake has been named to MIT Technology Review’s annual list of Innovators Under 35.

Lake, an assistant professor in NYU’s Department of Psychology and Center for Data Science, has pioneered advances in machine learning and cognitive science. His research aims to build machines with a more human-like capacity for learning and reasoning, with a focus on learning and creating new concepts, learning-to-learn, and asking questions. Lake and his colleagues introduced the Bayesian Program Learning framework, enabling computers to recognize and draw simple visual concepts that are mostly indistinguishable from those created by humans. The breakthrough dramatically shortens the time it takes computers to “learn” new concepts and broadens their application to more creative tasks.

For over a decade, MIT Technology Review has recognized a list of exceptionally talented technologists whose work has great potential to transform the world.

Gideon Lichfield, editor-in-chief of MIT Technology Review, said: “MIT Technology Review inherently focuses on technology first—the breakthroughs and their potential to disrupt our lives. Our annual Innovators Under 35 list is a chance for us to honor the outstanding people behind those technologies. We hope these profiles offer a glimpse into what the face of technology looks like today as well as in the future.”

Lake has been recognized in the “Visionary” category.

More about this year’s honorees is available on the MIT Technology Review website and in the July/August print magazine.

