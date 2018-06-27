Applications Now Open for UVA Darden’s 2018 Tayloe Murphy Resilience Awards
By Kristen Fisher
The University of Virginia Darden School of Business Institute for Business in Society and Virginia Community Capital (VCC) today opened the application process for the 2018 Tayloe Murphy Resilience Awards. The awards began in 2010 with a mission to recognize Virginia businesses that demonstrated sustained vitality in communities facing challenging economic conditions.
The Resilience Awards spotlight successful Virginia businesses that are beating the odds in economically challenged communities through demonstrated economic growth, job creation and community leadership over the past three years. Four awards will be given to businesses representing the service, manufacturing, retail/wholesale and agricultural sectors. In addition, there will be an award for a micro business and a chairman’s award named in honor of Tayloe Murphy, a former Virginia state treasurer and representative of the Virginia House of Delegates with a passion for community businesses and education.
“We are eager and excited to highlight incredible companies and their leaders and share their inspiring stories with the commonwealth and beyond,” said Darden Professor Greg Fairchild. “There are many stories of business success with impressive growth rates and substantial contributions to local communities. The 2018 Tayloe Murphy Resilience Awards will give these stories the recognition they deserve.”
This year, the Institute for Business and Society partnered with VCC to increase the impact and reach of the awards, which will be presented at VCC’s 2018 Learning Exchange in Richmond on 13 December 2018.
“VCC has a mission to support businesses and individuals in economically challenged communities, so we are excited to be part of an award to recognize those Virginia companies and entrepreneurs who are beating the odds,“ said Leah Fremouw, assistant vice president and director of community impact at VCC.
Award winners will receive a full scholarship to attend a Darden Executive Education program to help grow and advance their businesses. All applicants will also be eligible for business development assistance from Darden MBA students.
Darden and VCC are also partnering with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership to increase awareness of the award and the network of support available to Virginia businesses. The 2018 awards are part of a UVA-wide program dedicated to reflecting on the 10th anniversary of the global financial crisis.
Applications are being accepted through 17 August 2018 and will be reviewed by a panel of judges. Full criteria and application instructions can be found on the Tayloe Murphy Resilience Awards website.
The Institute for Business in Society is a Center of Excellence at the University of Virginia Darden School of Business that envisions business as a source of social good, whose inherent role is to create social value and improve the world. Established at the Darden School in 2011, the Institute engages business leaders, academics, the media and the public in global conversations on ways that business can contribute to society and fulfill the full promise of capitalism.
Virginia Community Capital is a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) with a mission to create jobs, energize places, and promote an enhanced quality of life for Virginians. With offices in Richmond, Christiansburg, and Norfolk, the organization offers innovative and flexible financing tools throughout the state. In addition, VCC provides professional advisory services to individuals and organizations in low-to-moderate income and underserved communities. VCC’s subsidiary bank, VCC Bank, is an FDIC-insured, certified CDFI bank offering products tailored to community banks and socially conscious investors, along with personal and business checking, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. VCC is a certified B Corp. www.vccva.org
The University of Virginia Darden School of Business delivers the world’s best business education experience to prepare entrepreneurial, global and responsible leaders through its MBA, Ph.D. and Executive Education programs. Darden’s top-ranked faculty is renowned for teaching excellence and advances practical business knowledge through research. Darden was established in 1955 at the University of Virginia, a top public university founded by Thomas Jefferson in 1819 in Charlottesville, Virginia.