Applications Now Open for UVA Darden’s 2018 Tayloe Murphy Resilience Awards

By Kristen Fisher

The University of Virginia Darden School of Business Institute for Business in Society and Virginia Community Capital (VCC) today opened the application process for the 2018 Tayloe Murphy Resilience Awards. The awards began in 2010 with a mission to recognize Virginia businesses that demonstrated sustained vitality in communities facing challenging economic conditions.

The Resilience Awards spotlight successful Virginia businesses that are beating the odds in economically challenged communities through demonstrated economic growth, job creation and community leadership over the past three years. Four awards will be given to businesses representing the service, manufacturing, retail/wholesale and agricultural sectors. In addition, there will be an award for a micro business and a chairman’s award named in honor of Tayloe Murphy, a former Virginia state treasurer and representative of the Virginia House of Delegates with a passion for community businesses and education.

“We are eager and excited to highlight incredible companies and their leaders and share their inspiring stories with the commonwealth and beyond,” said Darden Professor Greg Fairchild. “There are many stories of business success with impressive growth rates and substantial contributions to local communities. The 2018 Tayloe Murphy Resilience Awards will give these stories the recognition they deserve.”

This year, the Institute for Business and Society partnered with VCC to increase the impact and reach of the awards, which will be presented at VCC’s 2018 Learning Exchange in Richmond on 13 December 2018.

“VCC has a mission to support businesses and individuals in economically challenged communities, so we are excited to be part of an award to recognize those Virginia companies and entrepreneurs who are beating the odds,“ said Leah Fremouw, assistant vice president and director of community impact at VCC.

Award winners will receive a full scholarship to attend a Darden Executive Education program to help grow and advance their businesses. All applicants will also be eligible for business development assistance from Darden MBA students.

Darden and VCC are also partnering with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership to increase awareness of the award and the network of support available to Virginia businesses. The 2018 awards are part of a UVA-wide program dedicated to reflecting on the 10th anniversary of the global financial crisis.

Applications are being accepted through 17 August 2018 and will be reviewed by a panel of judges. Full criteria and application instructions can be found on the Tayloe Murphy Resilience Awards website.