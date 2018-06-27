Stony Brook University Hospital Receives National Award for Excellence and Innovation in Sustainability

STONY BROOK, NY, June 27, 2018—In recognition for leading the healthcare industry in sustainability and environmental stewardship, Stony Brook University Hospital received the Greenhealth Emerald Award from Practice Greenhealth, the nation’s leading organization dedicated to environmental sustainability in health care. The award is one of the Environmental Excellence Awards given each year to honor environmental achievements in the healthcare sector.

The Greenhealth Emerald Award recognizes healthcare facilities that are setting the standard in eliminating mercury, reducing and recycling waste, sustainable sourcing, and other areas. Winning hospitals have demonstrated a strong commitment to sustainability and shown leadership in the local community and in the healthcare sector.

“As a health care provider, sustainability and environmental responsibility is key to the health of our patients, staff and community,” said Carol Gomes, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Quality Officer for Stony Brook University Hospital. “We hold ourselves accountable to our community, to our organization and to each other for our performance and behaviors. We continue to improve the quality and measurable outcomes of our programs.”

“We have had tremendous success evidenced by our metrics,” said Jill Kavoukian, Director of Healthcare Safety & Sustainability at Stony Brook University Hospital. “Medical plastics, cardboard and construction debris recycling increased this past year. There was a reduction in food waste due to effective program management coupled with food donation. Implementation of effective programming in greening the operating room, environmentally preferable purchasing, healthier foods, green building initiatives and safer chemical use all contributed to us being recognized for our sustainable efforts by Practice Greenhealth.”

Greenhealth recognition awards were presented at the Practice Greenhealth Environmental Excellence Awards Gala on May 9 in San Diego at the conclusion of the CleanMed Conference & Exhibition.

For further information about Stony Brook Medicine’s Sustainability Program, visit stonybrookmedicine.edu/sustainability/program.

About Stony Brook University Hospital

Stony Brook University Hospital (SBUH) is Long Island’s premier academic medical center. With 603 beds, SBUH serves as the region’s only tertiary care center and Regional Trauma Center, and is home to the Stony Brook University Heart Institute, Stony Brook University Cancer Center, Stony Brook Children’s Hospital and Stony Brook University Neurosciences Institute. SBUH also encompasses Suffolk County’s only Level 4 Regional Perinatal Center, state-designated AIDS Center, state-designated Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Program, state-designated Burn Center, the Christopher Pendergast ALS Center of Excellence, and Kidney Transplant Center. It is home of the nation’s first Pediatric Multiple Sclerosis Center. To learn more visit, stonybrookmedicine.edu.

About Practice Greenhealth

Practice Greenhealth is the nation’s leading healthcare community dedicated to transforming healthcare worldwide so that it reduces its environmental footprint, becomes a community anchor for sustainability and a leader in the global movement for environmental health and justice. To learn more about Practice Greenhealth, visit practicegreenhealth.org.