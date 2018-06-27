Stony Brook University Hospital Receives National Award for Environmental Innovation in the Operating Room

Newswise — STONY BROOK, NY, June 27, 2018—In recognition for standard-setting innovation and environmental stewardship, Stony Brook University Hospital received this year’s Greening the OR Award from Practice Greenhealth, the nation’s leading organization dedicated to environmental sustainability in healthcare. The award is one of the Environmental Excellence Awards given each year to honor environmental achievements in the health care sector.

The Greening the OR Award recognizes the facility demonstrating the most success in reducing the environmental impact of its surgical suites. Operating rooms are large contributors to a healthcare facility’s environmental footprint, creating opportunity for significant cost savings and sustainability improvements.

“We are proud to be recognized as a leader in driving the effort of greening of ORs,” said Carol Gomes, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Quality Officer for Stony Brook University Hospital. “We continue to look at ways to reduce our environmental impact while continuing to provide a sound and safe environment for our patients, staff and visitors.”

“In an effort to conserve energy in the OR, a program was initiated with temperature setbacks to reduce heating costs at night in unoccupied rooms. The OR team reduced the use of disposable basins by utilizing metal reusable basins. Over 10,000 reusable basin sets were used and reprocessed in 2017. 100 percent of our operating rooms are equipped with LED surgical lighting reducing energy consumption,” said Jill Kavoukian, Director of Healthcare Safety & Sustainability at Stony Brook University Hospital.

The Greenhealth recognition awards were presented at the Practice Greenhealth Environmental Excellence Awards Gala on May 9 in San Diego at the conclusion of the CleanMed Conference & Exhibition.

For further information about Stony Brook Medicine’s Sustainability Program, visit stonybrookmedicine.edu/sustainability/program.

About Stony Brook University Hospital

Stony Brook University Hospital (SBUH) is Long Island’s premier academic medical center. With 603 beds, SBUH serves as the region’s only tertiary care center and Regional Trauma Center, and is home to the Stony Brook University Heart Institute, Stony Brook University Cancer Center, Stony Brook Children’s Hospital and Stony Brook University Neurosciences Institute. SBUH also encompasses Suffolk County’s only Level 4 Regional Perinatal Center, state-designated AIDS Center, state-designated Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Program, state-designated Burn Center, the Christopher Pendergast ALS Center of Excellence, and Kidney Transplant Center. It is home of the nation’s first Pediatric Multiple Sclerosis Center. To learn more visit, stonybrookmedicine.edu.

About Practice Greenhealth

Practice Greenhealth is the nation’s leading health care community dedicated to transforming health care worldwide so that it reduces its environmental footprint, becomes a community anchor for sustainability and a leader in the global movement for environmental health and justiceTo learn more about Practice Greenhealth, visit practicegreenhealth.org.