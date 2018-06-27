'It's Time' for Justice Kennedy to Retire, Says Indiana University Legal Expert

Justice Anthony Kennedy announced today that he will retire from the U.S. Supreme Court, effective July 31. Beth Cate, clinical associate professor in the Indiana University School of Public and Environmental Affairs, is available to comment.

"It's time," she said of Kennedy's announcement. "His uncertainty on which way to go in partisan gerrymandering and the Masterpiece Cakeshop case shows this. And while he wrote some forward-thinking opinions, he also wrote or joined decisions that contributed to a substantial weakening of our core institutions."

Cate said Kennedy's departure "should and hopefully will serve as a call to action for people to focus on fixing problems at the community and legislative levels rather than looking as much as we have to the Supreme Court for answers and guidance."

Cate, an attorney, is an expert on data privacy, security, the Supreme Court and other topics, and she directs the Law and Public Policy Program at the School of Public and Environmental Affairs.