NYU Professor Provides Insight into the Traumatic Implications of Separating Immigrant Children from their Parents
As debates rage over immigration policy and separating immigrant children from their parents at the border, Hirokazu Yoshikawa, professor of globalization and education at NYU's Steinhardt School of Culture, Education and Human Development, provides insight into the traumatic implications of forcibly separating a child from his or her parents. Comments from Professor Yoshikawa are viewable here: https://youtu.be/m56BF4TS1_E.