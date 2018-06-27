 
Collective Bargaining Expert Available to Discuss Supreme Court Ruling on Union Fees

University of Colorado Boulder

Government/Law, U.S. Politics, U.S. Supreme Court
KEYWORDS
  • Supreme Court, Scotus, Collective Bargaining, Union, Unionization,
  • Labor Unions
    • The Supreme Court ruled 5-4 Wednesday that public employees who opt out of joining unions cannot be required to pay collective bargaining fees. CU Boulder labor economics expert Jeffrey Zax can provide context and analysis on the case, Janus v. AFSCME (American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees).

    Jeffrey Zax, professor of economics, specializes in labor economics and has published papers on the relationships between unions, wages and regulation. He can break down what the decision means for collective bargaining in the United States and discuss broader economic implications.
    jeffrey.zax@colorado.edu

    Contact:
    Sam Linnerooth, CU Boulder media relations
    sam.linnerooth@colorado.edu
    303-492-6431

