Value in Health Impact Demonstrates 5th Consecutive Year of Double-Digit Growth

Lawrenceville, NJ—June 28, 2018—ISPOR (the professional society for health economics and outcomes research) announced that the impact factor for Value in Health, the Society’s flagship journal, has increased to 5.494 based on new data released by Clarivate Analytics’ Journal Citation Reports.

Value in Health publishes scientific content in the field of health economics and outcomes research. Under the direction and leadership of its Editors-in-Chief, Michael F. Drummond, MCom, DPhil (University of York, United Kingdom) and C. Daniel Mullins, PhD (University of Maryland, Baltimore, USA), the journal has consistently improved its impact and overall ranking in the field.

This is the 5th year in a row that the journal has achieved double-digit percentage growth in its impact factor. “The growth and prominence of Value in Health reflects the increased understanding and use of health economics and outcomes research studies in healthcare decision making,” said Nancy S. Berg, ISPOR chief executive officer and executive director. “Decision makers rely on the scientific methodology and real-world evidence published by our Society to manage the availability of medicines, effectiveness of treatments, and the total cost of care,” added Berg.

The data show that Value in Health continues to rate as one of the top journals in health and economics. In fact, the journal’s 5-year impact factor of 5.635 demonstrates Value in Health’s sustained position as one of the leading journals in the field. According to the 2018 update of the Journal Citation Reports data, Value in Health is ranked:

3rd among 94 journals in Health Care Sciences and Services

3rd among 79 journals in Health Policy and Services

6th among 353 journals in Economics

ISPOR’s Chief Science Officer Richard J. Willke, PhD (and former associate editor) said, “To see the journal reach this milestone is a testament to the growing international importance and the increased need for health economics and outcomes research. The journal’s Editors-in-Chief, Mike Drummond and Daniel Mullins, together with the entire team of editors have been instrumental in driving improvements in the journal’s editorial quality, international reputation, and overall impact in the field.”

ABOUT ISPOR

ISPOR, the professional society for health economics and outcomes research (HEOR), is an international, multistakeholder, nonprofit dedicated to advancing HEOR excellence to improve decision making for health globally. The Society is the leading source for scientific conferences, peer-reviewed and MEDLINE®-indexed publications, good practices guidance, education, collaboration, and tools/resources in the field.

ABOUT VALUE IN HEALTH

Value in Health (ISSN 1098-3015) is an international, indexed journal that publishes original research and health policy articles that advance the field of health economics and outcomes research to help healthcare leaders make evidence-based decisions. The journal’s 2017 impact factor score is 5.494. Value in Health is ranked 3rd among 94 journals in healthcare sciences and services, 3rd among 79 journals in health policy and services, and 6th among 353 journals in economics. Value in Health is a monthly publication that circulates to more than 10,000 readers around the world.

ABOUT CLARIVATE ANALYLICS’ JOURNAL CITATION REPORTS

Clarivate Analytics’ Journal Citation Reports (JCR) aggregates citations to a selected core of journals and provides journal intelligence that highlights the value and contribution of a journal through a rich array of transparent data, metrics, and analysis.