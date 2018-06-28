 
Return to Article List

Supreme Court Expert Jeffrey Segal, PhD Available To Comment on Retirement of Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy

Article ID: 696780

Released: 28-Jun-2018 10:10 AM EDT

Source Newsroom: Stony Brook University

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
Expert Pitch
MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Government/Law, U.S. Supreme Court, Local - New York, Local - New York Metro

  • Jeffrey Segal, PhD

Jeffrey Segal, PhD, Distinguished Professor, Department of Political Science, Stony Brook University and Supreme Court expert is available to talk about the recently announced retirement of Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy.

With Justice Anthony M. Kennedy retiring this summer, what does that mean to the Supreme Court going forward? According to Professor Jeffrey Segal, “Justice Kennedy was the swing justice on the Court. The Court would almost always vote the way Kennedy voted. If he voted liberally, Breyer, Kagan, Sotomayor, and Ginsburg would usually join him. If he voted conservatively, Thomas, Alito, Gorsuch, and Roberts, would usually join him. Also, Kennedy came to the Court after a Democratic Senate rejected Robert Bork for the seat. Constitutional history would be very different if the Senate had confirmed Bork. Going forward, issues likely to be reversed with Kennedy gone include same sex marriage, affirmative action, and abortion.”  

To schedule an interview with Professor Segal, contact Joan Behan-Duncan at 631 632-4965. Professor Segal is available for interview by phone, Skype or live via the VideoLink Studio located on the Stony Brook University campus.

 

COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

Comment/Share

Share

Leave a comment...





Chat now!