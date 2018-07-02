American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine (AOSSM) Presents Prestigious Research Awards and Grants at Annual Meeting

Newswise — SAN DIEGO, CA – To recognize and encourage cutting-edge research in key areas of orthopaedic sports medicine, the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine (AOSSM) will present research awards and grants during its Annual Meeting, July 5-8 in San Diego. As a leader in orthopaedic sports medicine, AOSSM annually provides more than $300,000 to research initiatives and projects around the country. Highlights of this year’s recipients include:

2018 Research Grants

The AOSSM Research Committee, comprising more than 20 leading researchers in the field, will select winners of three grants in support of orthopaedic sports medicine research on Friday, July 6th. These include:

Steven P. Arnoczky Young Investigator Grant

The Young Investigator Grant (YIG) is specifically designed to support young researchers who have not received prior funding, and is supported by individual giving to the Society. The grant includes amounts of up to $50,000 aimed at providing "seed money," or start-up funds, for pilot projects. The principal investigator must be an early career orthopaedic surgeon, fellow, or resident with interests in sports medicine research.

Sandy Kirkley Grant

The late Dr. Sandy Kirkley was a passionate advocate for well-conducted randomized controlled trials to evaluate the efficacy of interventions in orthopaedic sports medicine. To honor the memory and spirit of Dr. Kirkley, AOSSM established a $20,000 grant that provides start-up, "seed," or supplemental funding for an outcome research project or pilot study. One grant will be awarded during the 2018 Annual Meeting.

AOSSM/Sanofi Osteoarthritis Grant

AOSSM, in partnership with Sanofi, offers a research grant program to fund investigations related to early osteoarthritis (OA) and/or prevention of OA progression. This grant reflects the growing recognition of the importance of osteoarthritis within sports medicine and orthopaedics. The grant will be for $50,000 to support either a clinical research study or a lab/basic science project.

Fellow Research Award – Basic Science

The Fellow Research Award, formerly the Aircast Award, is determined by the AOSSM Fellowship Committee. The award is given to the best papers in clinical and basic science submitted by a sports medicine fellow. This year’s winning paper in basic science is: “Influence of Naproxen, Age and Body Mass Index on the Biological Composition of Leukocyte Rich Platelet-Rich Plasma: A Prospective, Therapeutic, Cohort Study,” from Sandeep Mannava MD, PhD, Kaitlyn E. Whitney BS, Jillian King BS, Mitchell Kennedy BS, Katarina Klett, Grant Dornan MSc, Jorge Chahla MD, PhD, Thos A. Evans MD, Johnny Huard PhD, and Robert F. LaPrade MD, PhD.

Fellow Research Award – Clinical Science

The Fellow Research Award, formerly the Aircast Award, is determined by the AOSSM Fellowship Committee. The award is given to the best papers in clinical and basic science submitted by a sports medicine fellow. This year’s winning paper in clinical science is: “Non-Operative Treatment of Elbow Ulnar Collateral Ligament Injuries with and without Platelet-Rich Plasma in Professional Baseball Players: A Comparative and Matched Cohort Analysis,” from authors Aakash Chauhan MD, MBA, Peter McQueen MD, Michael G. Ciccotti MD, Christopher Camp MD, John D’Angelo, Hollis Potter MD, Brandon J. Erickson MD, Stephen Fealy MD, Heinz Hoenecke MD, Daniel Keefe MD, Julie McCauley MPHc, and Jan Fronek MD.

Cabaud Memorial Award

This award, established in 1986 to honor the life and contributions of Henry Edward (“Ed”) Cabaud III, MD, is given annually to the best manuscript submitted that pertains to hard or soft tissue biology, in vitro research, laboratory or “bench-type” research, or in vivo animal research. This year’s recipients are Gilbert Moatshe MD, Jorge Chahla MD, PhD, Alex Brady MSc, Grant Dornan, Kyle Muckenhirn, Bradley Kruckeberg BA, Lars Engebretsen MD, PhD, and Robert F. LaPrade MD, PhD, for their work, “The Influence of Graft Tensioning Sequence on Tibiofemoral Orientation During Bicruciate and Posterolateral Corner Knee Ligament Reconstruction: A Biomechanical Study.”

Thomas A. Brady Award

This award, established in 1999, is given annually to an orthopaedic surgeon who has been dedicated to excellence in sports medicine at the local level. Dr. Brady regularly contributed his time as a team physician in the Indianapolis area to ensure young athletes had proper medical care. The 2018 recipient is W. Ben Kibler MD, from Lexington, Kentucky.

George D. Rovere Award

The Rovere Award recognizes an AOSSM member for his or her contributions to sports medicine education over the years, and is selected by the Education Committee. Dr. Rovere contributed to the growth of AOSSM’s education program, pioneering instructional courses at the 1985 Annual Meeting. The 2018 award was given posthumously to Allen F. Anderson MD.

Excellence in Research Award

This award is given to the best paper submitted in any category to the Research Awards Committee, and includes a $2,000 honorarium, award certificate, presentation of the paper at the AOSSM Annual Meeting, and consideration for publication in The American Journal of Sports Medicine. This year’s winning paper was from Jay M. Patel PhD, Salim A. Ghodbane MD, Andrzej Brzezinski MD, Charles J. Gatt MD, and Michael G. Dunn PhD, titled, “Tissue Engineered Meniscal Replacement Using a Fiber-Reinforced Scaffold in a Two-Year Ovine Model.”

O’Donoghue Sports Injury Research Award

The 2018 recipients are Craig R. Bottoni MD, John D. Johnson DO, CPT, Liang Zhou MD, Sarah G. Raybin BA, MAJ, James J. Shaha MD, COL (ret), Kenneth K. Lindell MD, MAJ, and David D. Thoma DO, for research titled, “Arthroscopic vs. Open Anterior Shoulder Stabilization: A Prospective Randomized Clinical Trial with 15-Year Follow-Up and an Assessment of ‘On-Track’ and ‘Off-Track’ as a Predictor of Failure.” This award is named after Don H. O’Donoghue MD, who has been called the Father of Sports Medicine in the United States. His early work on knee injuries led to the development of the subspecialty and started the interest in the care of athletes. It is given annually to the best overall paper that deals with clinical-based research or human in vivo research.

Hughston Award

This year’s recipients of the Hughston Award are Sally Järvela MD, PhD, Tommi Kiekara MD, PhD, Piia Suomalainen MD, PhD, and Timo Järvela MD, PhD, for their paper, “Double-Bundle Versus Single-Bundle Anterior Cruciate Ligament Reconstruction: A Prospective Randomized Study With 10-Year Results.” The award, named for Jack C. Hughston MD, founder of AJSM and one of the pioneers in sports medicine, is chosen by a panel of AJSM editors and reviewers, and is given to the most outstanding paper published in the American Journal of Sports Medicine during the prior year.

AJSM Systematic Review Award

Mark E. Cinque MS, Grant J. Dornan MSC, Jorge Chahla MD, PhD, Gilbert Moatshe MD, and Robert F. LaPrade MD, PhD, received this year’s award for their paper, “High Rates of Osteoarthritis Develop After Anterior Cruciate Ligament Surgery: An Analysis of 4108 Patients.” This award is given to the best systematic review paper submitted AJSM during a calendar year, as determined by a panel of editors and reviewers, and was established to encourage submission of high-quality systematic review papers, which add to the current knowledge of sports medicine.

Herodicus Award

This award, given annually by the Herodicus Society, recognizes the best resident paper accepted for the AOSSM Annual Meeting Program. The 2018 award was given to Stephen Thon MD, Lawrence K. O'Malley MD, Michael John O'Brien MD, and Felix H. Savoie III, MD, for their research, “The Use of a Bio-Inductive Collagen Patch to Supplement Repair of Large and Massive Rotator Cuff Tears Including Revisions: Clinical and Radiographic Outcomes at 2-year Follow-up.”

David Sisk Awards for Research Excellence

The T. David Sisk Research Awards were established in 2010 to honor the best papers submitted to Sports Health in clinical, laboratory, and international research. The award was named for Dr. Sisk, who was a strong proponent of Sports Health, and served as the Chairman of the AOSSM Medical Publishing Board of trustees at the time when the creation of the new journal was proposed.

David Sisk Award for Best Original Research Paper

This year’s winners were Eric G. Post MS, ATC, David R. Bell PhD, ATC, Stephanie M. Trigsted MS, ATC, Adam Y. Pfaller, Scott J. Hetzel MS, M. Alison Brooks MD, MPH, and Timothy A. McGuine PhD for their study, “Association of Competition Volume, Club Sports, and Sports Specialization With Sex and Lower Extremity Injury History in High School Athletes.”

David Sisk Award for Best Review Paper

This year’s recipient is the paper, “Medial Tibial Stress Syndrome in Active Individuals: A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis of Risk Factors,” from Mark F. Reinking PT, PhD, SCS, ATC, Tricia M. Austin PT, PhD, ATC, Randy R. Richter PT, PhD, and Mary M. Krieger MLIS, RN.

David Sisk Award for Best International Paper

This year’s winner of the best international research paper is, “The Diagnostic Utility of Computer-Assisted Auscultation for the Early Detection of Cardiac Murmurs of Structural Origin in the Periodic Health Evaluation,” from authors Pierre L. Viviers MBChB, MMedSc, MSc, FACSM, Jo-Anne H. Kirby MBChB, MSc, Jeandré T. Viljoen BSc, MPhil, and Wayne Derman MBChB, BSc, PhD, FFIMS.

STOP Sports Injuries Award

This award, established in November of 2015, recognizes outstanding research presented at the Annual Meeting related to youth sports injury prevention, treatment, or rehabilitation. Mark V. Paterno PT, PhD, MBA, SCS, ATC, received the award for, “Current Return to Sport Criteria after ACL Reconstruction Fail to Identify Increased Risk of Second ACL Injury in Young Athletes.” The winner is selected by the STOP Sports Injuries Outreach Committee.

Orthopaedic Journal of Sports Medicine Awards

AOSSM and the Editorial Board representatives from its partner organizations established these awards in 2015 to recognize the top review paper and original research paper published in the Orthopaedic Journal of Sports Medicine in the previous year.

2018 William A. Grana Award for Best Original Research

The recipients of this award were Jonathan M. Frank MD, Gilbert Moatshe MD, Alex W. Brady MS, Grant J. Dornan MS, Ashley Coggins BS, Kyle J. Muckenhirn BS, Erik L. Slette BA, Jacob D. Mikula BS, and

Robert F. LaPrade MD, PhD for their research: “Lateral Meniscus Posterior Root and Meniscofemoral

Ligaments as Stabilizing Structures in the ACL-Deficient Knee: A Biomechanical Study.”

2018 Douglas W. Brown Award for Best Review Paper

The recipients of this award were Brian M. Devitt MD, FRCS, FRACS, Stuart W. Bell FRCS, Clare L. Adern PhD, Taylor Hartwig BExSc, Tabitha J. Porter BAppSc, Julian A. Feller FRACS, and Kate E. Webster PhD, for: “The Role of Lateral Extra-articular Tenodesis in Primary Anterior Cruciate Ligament Reconstruction: A Systematic Review With Meta-analysis and Best-Evidence Synthesis.”

