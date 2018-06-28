Michigan Orthopaedic Surgeon, Edward Wojtys, MD Inducted into AOSSM Hall of Fame

Newswise — SAN DIEGO, CA – Renowned orthopaedic surgeon, Edward Wojtys, MD will be inducted into the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine’s (AOSSM) Hall of Fame on Friday, July 6, during the Society’s Annual Meeting in San Diego, CA. AOSSM Hall of Famers are individuals who have made a substantial contribution to the sports medicine field. It is one of the Society’s highest honors.

Dr. Wojtys grew up in Detroit and attended Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Prep where his football career led him to the Air Force Academy. After deciding on a career in medicine, he transferred to the University of Michigan where he lettered in football and was coached by the legendary Bo Schembechler. Dr. Wojtys completed medical school and residency in orthopaedics at Michigan. Dr. Wojtys completed his Fellowship in sports medicine at Cincinnati Sports Medicine where his interest in knee surgery and knee ligament research intensified.

After his fellowship, he returned to the University of Michigan to partner with Dr. Gerald O’Connor where they established MedSport, the University of Michigan Sports Medicine Center. Dr. Wojtys has served as the Medical Director of MedSport, Section Chief of Sports Medicine, and Team Physician for University of Michigan Athletic Teams. In 2014, he was awarded the William S. Smith Collegiate Professorship in Orthopaedic Surgery.

“I am honored to receive this prestigious award from AOSSM. The Society has afforded me many opportunities to grow my career and expand my research interests. I am also grateful for the friends and mentors that AOSSM membership has provided,” said Wojtys.

Dr. Wojtys has been the recipient of eight AOSSM Research Awards, including the O’Donoghue Sports Injury Research Award in 1992, 2001; the Cabaud Memorial Award in 2011 and 2014 and the Excellence in Research Award in 1989, 1996, 2006, 2012. He also received the Kappa Delta Award in 2016 from the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons and Orthopaedic Research Society. The focus of much of this research was the mechanism of ACL injury.

Dr. Wojtys has served the AOSSM in several capacities, including as Program and Research Chair and for the last 10 years as the Editor of Sports Health: A Multidisciplinary Approach. He also served as an AOSSM Traveling Fellow to the Pacific Rim in 1989 and then as Godfather for the European Traveling Fellowship in 2016. He currently serves as Co-Chair of the National Football League Musculoskeletal Research Committee.

