Los Angeles Orthopaedic Surgeon, James Tibone, MD Receives AOSSM Highest Award

Newswise — SAN DIEGO, CA – James Tibone, MD, orthopaedic surgeon and professor at the University of Southern California Center for Sports Medicine, received the 2018 Robert E. Leach Sports Medicine Leadership award on Friday, July 6, 2018 during the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine’s (AOSSM) Annual Meeting in San Diego. This prestigious award is given annually to honor those who have made a significant contribution to the world of sports medicine and includes a $5,000 donation to the winner’s charity of choice. It is one of the top awards the Society presents each year. Dr. Tibone is the 45th recipient of this distinguished award.

Dr. Tibone holds the Moss Foundation Professorship in Sports Medicine in the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery at the Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California. He is the co-director of the USC Center for Athletic Medicine. Dr. Tibone is an internationally recognized expert in sports injuries of the shoulder, knee and elbow and total and reverse shoulder replacement surgeries. He received his medical degree from Jefferson Medical College in 1973, then went on to do his internship and residency in orthopaedic surgery at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in 1974 and 1979 respectively. He did a sports medicine fellowship at the Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic in 1980 and joined the clinic in 1982. Dr. Tibone was the Kerlan-Jobe Sports Medicine Fellowship Director from 1984-1995, leading the largest sports medicine program in the country.

A prolific writer and speaker, Dr. Tibone has extensive experience working with professional athletes. He is a team physician for USC intercollegiate teams, and has served as team physician for numerous sports organizations, including the Los Angeles Kings. He is also an orthopaedic consultant for the Los Angeles Angels, Dodgers and Lakers and Kings as well as the Anaheim Ducks. Dr. Tibone, was voted a Super Doctor by Los Angeles Magazine. He has also served as the North American editor for the Journal of Shoulder and Elbow Surgery.

In addition, he has served on numerous national professional committees, and is a past president of the American Shoulder and Elbow Surgeons Association.

