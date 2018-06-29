Home Centered Care Institute (HCCI) Awards Major Policy Grant to American Academy of Home Care Medicine (AAHCM)

Newswise — The American Academy of Home Care Medicine (AAHCM) is pleased to announce that the Home Centered Care Institute (HCCI) has awarded AAHCM a $220,000 leadership grant to further their advocacy efforts.

Such generous support enables AAHCM to coordinate and promote policy reform that drives sustainability of home care medicine, fosters growth in the field, and spreads care for those in need. AAHCM serves as a leading advocate for policy reform affecting the field of home-based medical care.

This grant is a continuation of longstanding support by HCCI of AAHCM and the field. This support has included grants, sponsorships of the AAHCM Annual Meeting, and HCCI’s creation of a dynamic educational curriculum to educate clinical providers and administrators.

Dr. Eric DeJonge, AAHCM President, said, “The unique nature of our partnership with HCCI allows us to pursue advocacy and other strategic priorities that sustain the field and ensure that the most ill and disabled Medicare beneficiaries receive care in the preferred and lower-cost setting of their own home.” He added, “The key to this collaborative relationship is a focus on our common mission of service to the field.”

Dr. Tom Cornwell, CEO of HCCI and a nationally recognized advocate for home-centered care, stated, “We feel strongly that support for the mission of AAHCM is critical. Our collaborative relationship will allow AAHCM to continue its important work in the payment reform arena, resulting in more practitioners being willing to enter the field along with increased access to this wonderful model of care.”

AAHCM

AAHCM is a professional organization serving the needs of physicians, health professionals, and organizations committed to improving care of patients in the home. AAHCM delivers on the promise of interdisciplinary, high-value health care in the home for all people in need by promoting the art, science, and practice of home care medicine. The AAHCM membership is composed of physicians, medical directors, nurse practitioners, physician’s assistants, registered nurses, social workers, practice administrators, and residents/students working in the field of home care medicine. For more information on AAHCM, please visit www.aahcm.org.

HCCI

HCCI is a national research, education, and consulting nonprofit dedicated to creating universal access to best practice house call programs for chronically ill, medically complex patients who are better cared for in the home. We seek to ensure every patient in need has access to quality home-based primary care, resulting in a profound improvement in medical outcomes, patient and family experience, and healthcare spending. We do this through workforce education and training, best practices research, strategic partnerships, and program development aimed at advancing the science and the practice of home-based primary care. To learn more, visit www.hccinstitute.org.