 
< Previous Article Return to Article List Next Article >

Expert available to discuss recent Supreme Court rulings and Justice Kennedy's retirement

Article ID: 696845

Released: 28-Jun-2018 5:05 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
Expert Pitch

  • Credit: (UWM Photo/Pete Amland)

    Supreme Court scholar Sara Benesh.

MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Government/Law, U.S. Politics, U.S. Supreme Court

Sara Benesh is an associate professor of political science at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Her research and teaching focus on judicial decision making and the judiciary, including the United States Supreme Court. Benesh codes Supreme Court cases as a member of the contributors team for Washington University Law's Supreme Court Database. She is available for television, radio and print interviews about the nomination process for Supreme Court justices, public views of the court's historical and political significance, and its recent rulings on voting rights and gerrymandering and redistricting.  

COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

Comment/Share

Share

Leave a comment...





Chat now!