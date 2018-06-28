Registration now open for the 2018 TRIUMF Photowalk on July 26

Newswise — June 29, 2018 – Vancouver, BC, Canada – Calling all photographers: the biggest global photowalk returns this summer, and TRIUMF, Canada’s national particle accelerator centre, is thrilled to be one of the world-leading centres that is taking part, especially as the lab is celebrating its 50th anniversary. The Vancouver-based lab is one of a handful of the globe’s large-scale science facilities participating in the 2018 edition of the Global Physics Photowalk, sponsored by the Interactions Collaboration and supported by the Royal Photographic Society.

On July 26th, 2018, TRIUMF will welcome twenty photographers on an exclusive, two-hour behind-the-scenes tour of its facility as part of the international competition – of which participants from the TRIUMF event have won top global honours in past years. Participating photographers in the 2018 TRIUMF Photowalk will be invited on a special behind-the-scenes tour of the lab – including areas typically not accessible to the public – to snap images of TRIUMF’s facilities, community, and the underpinnings of its world-class multidisciplinary research programs.

Registration opens June 29, 2018, and TRIUMF invites both amateur and professional photographers to apply. Details, including photo contest rules, can be found here. Photographers can apply for the 2018 TRIUMF Photowalk here.

Advance registration is required; participation in the 2018 TRIUMF Photowalk will be limited to 20 pre-registered photographers. Confirmed participants will receive a confirmation email from TRIUMF organizers. Those who participated in the 2015 TRIUMF Photowalk will not be eligible for the 2018 event. TRIUMF employees, students, and users, and their families, are also ineligible.

TRIUMF will maintain a waiting list to fill in any cancellations. The event is free of charge and will run from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. PT on July 26, 2018.

The 2018 TRIUMF Photowalk is part of the Global Physics Photowalk, hosted this summer at 16 labs around the world. Participants in the 2018 TRIUMF Photowalk will have the chance to submit photos taken during the event to the global photo contest. TRIUMF will convene a jury to choose the best photos from the 2018 TRIUMF Photowalk, and feature them on its website, as well as on an international Flickr page. In addition, TRIUMF will forward the top three photos to the worldwide Global Physics Photowalk competition, organized by the Interactions Collaboration.

If you have questions about the 2018 TRIUMF Photowalk, please send an email to sshepherd@triumf.ca or call 604-222-7656. For more information on the Global Physics Photowalk, please visit the Interactions page here; past TRIUMF Photowalk images can be found here. To keep tabs on ongoing Global Physics Photowalk activities and the Photowalk feed, make sure to follow #PhysPics18 on Instagram and Twitter.

