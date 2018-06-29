Global Recognition of Healthcare Simulation

Newswise — washington, DC – JUNE 21, 2018 – Healthcare Simulation Week will take place September 17-21, 2018. Launched in 2017, Healthcare Simulation Week raises awareness of how simulation-based education in healthcare is advancing patient care.

Sponsored by the Society for Simulation in Healthcare, Healthcare Simulation Week celebrates and recognizes professionals who use simulation to improve the safety, effectiveness, and efficiency of healthcare delivery. Simulation is a fast-growing specialty in healthcare. In 2017, more than 50 simulation centers from 11 countries participated in the inaugural SimWeek.

Healthcare Simulation Week 2018 will include a broad social media and awareness campaign that will raise awareness of the benefits of simulation to healthcare administrators, developers of public policy and the general public:

Open houses/tours of simulation centers, physical and through social media

Open access to the scholarly peer-reviewed Simulation in Healthcare journal

Twitter Journal Chat

Tours of simulation centers on Facebook Live

Discussions with experts on Facebook Live

Simulation Articles of the Week

Enhanced opportunities to ask simulation questions and have them answered live on a variety of social media channels

About SSH

The purpose of the Society for Simulation in Healthcare is to serve a global community of practice enhancing the quality of healthcare. SSH seeks to improve performance and reduce errors in patient care through the use of simulation. Established in 2004, SSH membership is 3,700+ strong—an international community of physicians, nurses, technologists, professors and other specialists advocating and implementing healthcare simulation in education, practice and research. SSH fosters the improvement and application of simulation–based modalities such as human patient simulators, virtual reality, standardized patients and task trainers for all healthcare disciplines.