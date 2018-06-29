What to Expect from Elections in Mexico? American U. Experts Offer Insights

What: As Mexicans vote on Sunday to elect a new President, American University experts are available for commentary and analysis of the vote and its implications for U.S.-Mexico relations.

When: June 29, 2018 – ongoing

Where: On campus, email, telephone, or Skype.

Background:

Experts available for comments:

Jonathan Fox, professor in American University’s School of International Service, has carried out extensive research in Mexico on issues of democratic governance, citizen participation, transparency and accountability. His projects involve dialogue with a wide range of public interest groups, grassroots organizations, development agencies, private foundations and government policymakers. He is the director of the Accountability Research Center, which partners with public interest groups and policy reformers.

Louis Goodman, School of International Service professor and dean emeritus, carries out research on social change and politics in Latin America. Goodman’s research focuses on building alliances, development, and policy. He has lived in Mexico and has worked there. Prof. Goodman can discuss Mexico political challenges and U.S.-Mexico relations.

Eric Hershberg, director of the Center for Latin American and Latino Studies and professor of government at American University, focuses on the comparative politics of Latin America, and on the politics of development. Prof. Hershberg is available to discuss issues related to

Daniela Stevens is a Ph.D. candidate in Political Science at the School of Public Affairs. Her research has focused on coalition-building dynamics in presidential systems and on environmental politics in Mexico and globally.

American University is a leader in global education, enrolling a diverse student body from throughout the United States and nearly 130 countries. Located in Washington, D.C., the university provides opportunities for academic excellence, public service, and internships in the nation’s capital and around the world.

-AU-