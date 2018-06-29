Intrusion Technologies and Louroe Electronics Integrate Threat Detection Technologies to Protect Against Active Assailant Threats

Newswise — Charlotte, NC (June 29, 2018) - Intrusion Technologies Inc. and Louroe Electronics, the world leader in the audio security industry, today announced their intent to combine technologies to help protect against active assailant threats. By integrating Intrusion Technologies’ powerful Active Intruder Mitigation System (AIMS®) with Louroe Electronics’ Digifact™ A microphone, clients will be able to detect and deter active assailants in the first few seconds of an attack to save lives.

Active assailant events most commonly occur in businesses, schools, and government facilities. Increases in active assailant attacks on people and facilities have resulted in significant numbers of deaths and injuries to innocent victims. The majority of casualties occur in the first three minutes. On average, responders arrive and engage the attackers in 4-11 minutes. Intrusion Technologies’ AIMS® platform, using Louroe’s Digifact™ A, detects and activates 360° unparalleled protective systems in less than four seconds, stopping the would-be assailant before tragedy strikes.

“Intrusion Technologies recognized the need for an immediate and effective security solution to the increasing attacks on our academic institutions, businesses, churches, and other facilities. The introduction of Louroe Electronics’ Digifact™ A microphone perfectly aligns with our company’s philosophy of identifying “best-of-breed” technology to ensure the safety of our citizens in case of a direct threat event,” said Michael Rehfeld, CEO of Intrusion Technologies. “Our motto is ‘every second saves lives,’ and our supplier relationship with Louroe further underscores that conviction.”

“ Our work with Intrusion Technologies is of the utmost importance in securing schools, buildings, and facilities. The integration of Louroe Electronics gunshot detection with the Intrusion Technologies smart building system will give first responders near instant notification of an active shooter. This trend of gun violence must end and our collaborative work is a step towards achieving that goal “ added Cameron Javdani of Louroe Electronics.

# # #

About Intrusion Technologies:

Intrusion Technologies Inc., a life safety and security solutions company, was founded in 2013. Through the deployment of its Active Intrusion Mitigation System (AIMS®), the company holds the industry’s only patented end-to-end solution that defeats planned assaults (active shooter, insider threat) in physical structures. AIMS® is a comprehensive solution that can supplement, through simple integration, any currently installed security platform to save lives from direct threat events from Active Assailants to Active Shooter.

About Louroe Electronics:

Located in Van Nuys, California, Louroe Electronics® has been the world leader in audio monitoring technology since its inception in 1979. Recognized globally, Louroe Electronics’ products are used in 50 countries and are utilized by both the private sector and government. The company’s Verifact® line of microphones, complementing base stations, and communication accessories, provide line level output to interface with various digital electronics. For over three decades, Louroe Electronics has maintained rigorous standards to ensure their products provide reliability, durability, and excellent performance for their customers’ needs.

Contact:

Intrusion Technologies:

Ron Dove

(704) -995-1529

Email rdove@intrusiontech.com

Louroe Electronics

Cameron Javdani

(818)-994-6498

Email: cameron@louroe.com