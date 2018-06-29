Scholars from Puerto Rico at NYU’s Center for Latin American and Caribbean Studies This Summer

Newswise — New York University’s Center for Latin American and Caribbean Studies will host seven scholars from Puerto Rico for a residential research fellowship during the month of July.

The program, which runs from July 2 through July 31, is designed for faculty from the island who have been affected by Hurricane María.

“We are very pleased to welcome our colleagues from Puerto Rico to NYU,” says Jill Lane, director of the Center for Latin American and Caribbean Studies (CLACS). “Their projects are innovative, compelling, and promise to contribute meaningfully to their respective disciplines and to intellectual life in Puerto Rico."

The fellowship is supported by CLACS as well as NYU’s Department of Social and Cultural Analysis, the Office of the Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Science, and the Office of the Provost.

The selected CLACS Fellows are: Peter Carlo Becerra, sociology/anthropology, University of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras

Projects: “The Plague of Desperation: Race and/or Color, Crime” and “ 'Making Ends Meet' in Interwar Puerto Rican New York.”

Martín Cobián, sociology, University of Puerto Rico, Utuado Campus

Project: “Breaking the Colonial Food Chain? Coloniality, Alternative Agri-food Movements, and the Struggle for Food Sovereignty”

Juan Otero, Hispanic Studies, University of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras

Project: “Juan Flores's Readers”

Carlos Pabón, history, University of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras

Project: “Rethinking The Political in Puerto Rico's Contemporary Crisis”

Lydia Platón, English, University of Puerto Rico, Cayey

Project: “The Possible within the Impossible: Improvisation in Puerto Rican Contemporary Dance as Resistance”

Melissa Ramos Borges, art history, University of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras

Project: “Omission or Censorship: A Review of the Artistic Avant-Garde in Puerto Rico, 1960-1970”

Ana Teresa Toro, independent journalist

Project (non-fiction writing): “La cárcel de agua (The Water Prison)”

The program drew more than 100 applicants, including professors, artists, and researchers who come from a range of fields, such as the arts, humanities, and social sciences. Eligible applicants were those who work in Puerto Rico and are affiliated with a Puerto Rican college or university. Scholars were selected by a committee of NYU faculty.

