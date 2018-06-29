Heat wave watch: ED physician available to share tips on how to safely beat the heat
Article ID: 696874
Released: 29-Jun-2018 1:05 PM EDT
Source Newsroom: Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
Expert Pitch
MEDIA CONTACT
Available for logged-in reporters only
KEYWORDS
Laura Burke, MD, emergency medicine physician at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, a Harvard Medical School affiliated teaching hospital, is available to share consumer friendly tips on how to stay safe during a heat wave and answer other summer health related questions.
Dr. Burke is available for interviews by phone or email throughout the weekend.