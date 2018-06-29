 
< Previous Article Return to Article List Next Article >

Heat wave watch: ED physician available to share tips on how to safely beat the heat

Article ID: 696874

Released: 29-Jun-2018 1:05 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
contact patient services
  • Share
Expert Pitch

  • Credit: Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

    Laura Burke, MD, emergency medicine physician at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Emergency Medicine, Healthcare, Summer, Local - Massachusetts, Local - Boston Metro
KEYWORDS
  • heat, Heat Stroke, Heat Wave, Heat Exhaustion, Dehydration

    • Laura Burke, MD, emergency medicine physician at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, a Harvard Medical School affiliated teaching hospital, is available to share consumer friendly tips on how to stay safe during a heat wave and answer other summer health related questions. 

    Dr. Burke is available for interviews by phone or email throughout the weekend. 

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!