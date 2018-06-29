ACG Publishes Monograph on the Management of Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Newswise — The American College of Gastroenterology is pleased to announce that its Monograph on Management of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) was published this week in The American Journal of Gastroenterology, the College’s flagship journal.

Access the Monograph: https://rdcu.be/19yQ



Treating IBS can be challenging because no “validated treatment algorithm exists,” the authors write, “patients with similar symptoms frequently respond to the same treatment differently,” and some patients do not respond to therapy. However, novel therapeutic strategies and new compounds have been introduced since the monograph’s last iteration. As a result, the monograph is intended “to provide an updated, evidence-based document on the therapy of this common and, at times, debilitating disorder.”

