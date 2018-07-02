10 Scientists and Students Selected for New ASBMB Science-Advocacy Training Program

Newswise — The American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology has begun a new program to train the next generation of science advocates.

Ten scientists from universities across the U.S., including Puerto Rico, were chosen to join the ASBMB Advocacy Training Program, a rigorous six-month course that will produce local science advocates.

This year’s cohort includes undergraduate and graduate students, a faculty member, and postdoctoral fellows. The 2018 ASBMB ATP delegates are:

Sage Arbor, a faculty member from Marian University in Indianapolis

Aria Byrd, a graduate student at the University of Kentucky

Matthew Davidson, a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Colorado School of Medicine

Shannon Kozlovich, a graduate student at Washington State University

Kelly McAleer, an undergraduate at the College of New Jersey

Melissa Ortiz Rosario, a graduate student at the University of Puerto Rico

Spencer Shelton, a graduate student at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center

Christa Trexler, a postdoctoral fellow at the University of California, San Diego

Bailey Weatherbee, an undergraduate at the University of Delaware

Daniel Wilson, a graduate student at Carnegie Mellon University

The ATP provides hands-on advocacy opportunities for its participants to learn about appropriations, budgets, legislation, and strategies to become effective advocates. Delegates will meet with congressional representatives during the August recess and carry out science advocacy events in their hometowns. Delegates will work with local advocacy groups and contribute to existing grassroots efforts.

Several members of the science advocacy community will join the ASBMB staff in discussions with the delegates. Guests include Lindsey Garner, director of external relations for the STEM Education Coalition; J.P. Sredzinski, Connecticut state representative; and Andrew Kessler, board member on the Coalition for Health Funding.

"More scientists today are looking to get involved in advocacy, and we want to provide those who want to do more than send emails an opportunity to hone their skills and professionalize their own personal advocacy efforts,” said Benjamin Corb, the ASBMB public affairs director. “It's exciting to work with such an enthusiastic group of scientists from across the career spectrum. This first cohort will be the backbone for ASBMB's robust advocacy efforts in the future.”

