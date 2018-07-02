American College of Surgeons Honors Cancer Institute

Newswise — LOS ANGELES – July 2, 2018 – The American College of Surgeons' Commission on Cancer recently presented an Outstanding Achievement Award to the Samuel Oschin Comprehensive Cancer Institute at Cedars-Sinai.

The institute is one of only 32 accredited cancer programs in the U.S.— and one of two in California—to earn the distinction of receiving this award in 2017. Only seven percent of programs surveyed by the commission receive the award. Award criteria were based on qualitative and quantitative surveys of cancer programs conducted during the second half of 2017.

"This award demonstrates the continuing efforts by Cedars-Sinai to offer cancer patients the best multidisciplinary care," said Robert A. Figlin, MD, deputy director of the Samuel Oschin Comprehensive Cancer Institute. "That care addresses the patient and their family and relies on the strongest science-based evidence to support the best possible health outcomes."

The commission evaluated the institute on 34 program standards, including data management, clinical services and quality improvement during two survey visits conducted during the second half of 2017, said Figlin, who also serves as the director of the Cancer Institute's Division of Hematology/Oncology.

The purpose of the award is to improve the quality of cancer care and to increase awareness about quality care choices for cancer patients and their families, said Lawrence N. Shulman, MD, chair of the commission.

"More and more, we're finding that patients and their families want to know how the healthcare institutions in their communities compare with one another," Shulman said. "These cancer programs currently represent the best of the best when it comes to cancer care."

The award reflects the dedication of Cedars-Sinai caregivers, said Zuri Murrell, MD, director of the Colorectal Cancer Center at Cedars-Sinai.

"Cedars-Sinai physicians and nurses take pride in the great care we provide cancer patients, but it's deeply gratifying when an outside organization as well-respected as the Commission on Cancer honors us with this top award," Murrell said. "Working with the great team members that contributed to this effort has been one of the greatest joys of my professional life."

# # #

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY