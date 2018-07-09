Wolters Kluwer Receives American Nurses Credentialing Center’s 2018 Accreditation Premier Program Award

Newswise — July 9, 2018 – Wolters Kluwer Health announced today that its Lippincott Professional Development portfolio has received the American Nurses Credentialing Center’s (ANCC) 2018 Accreditation Premier Program Award for the second consecutive year. The award recognizes accredited organizations that excel in providing high-quality nursing education activities and deliver excellence in leadership, innovation, and quality outcomes to meet the needs of learners.

The Lippincott Professional Development portfolio includes Continuing Education (CE) products, activities, and institutional training. With over 2,000 education activities, Lippincott Professional Development provides the largest number of nursing CE courses available online.

“The ANCC is proud to recognize for a second year in a row, the exemplary work of Lippincott Professional Development as a provider of nursing continuing professional development. Lippincott Professional Development has demonstrated an organizational commitment to continual professional development both internal and external to the organization through strong leadership and commitment to the professional practice of nurses and improving health outcomes.” said ANCC Director, Primary and Joint Accreditation, Jennifer Graebe MSN, RN, NEA-BC. “Lippincott Professional Development is committed to the dissemination of knowledge and sharing of best practices related to professional development through publication and presentation.”

“It is truly an honor to be once again recognized by the ANCC,” said Cathy Wolfe, President & CEO, Heath Learning, Research & Practice at Wolters Kluwer. “Our nursing team includes practitioners who bring a unique passion and dedication to their work. This commitment to excellence is what drives us to deliver the best evidence-based content created for nurses by nurses to improve their knowledge, practice and career.”

Lippincott Professional Development has been accredited since 1978, originally by the American Nurses Association and now with distinction from the ANCC.

