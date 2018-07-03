Checked Baggage Screening – Preventing New Threats

Newswise — you ever wonder where your bag goes after it enters the curtain behind the person who helped you check it in? What are those machines doing? What goes on back there? Well, among other things, all bags are screened for explosives materials, weapons, and other dangerous articles. Did you know that many explosive substances and devices are made with things found at home?

The use of homemade explosives is a challenge for aviation security. To meet this challenge, the Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate’s (S&T) Checked Baggage Screening Program works with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), academia and industry, to keep improving the technology that can detect explosives and other threats in bags, even when surrounded by common items like clothing, electronics or food.

Find out how the research and development that goes into explosives detection does a lot more than shorten the time you stand in line at the airport and ensure the safety of air travel. Bring your questions and join the conversation on S&T’s YouTube page July 17 at 1 p.m. ET for a live tech talk discussion about screening technologies and tools under development that can find explosives in baggage, oddly shaped objects, and other checked items as well!”