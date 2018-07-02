Academy and Other Health Organizations Strongly Encourage Department of Homeland Security: Ensure Well-Being of Children Affected by Immigration Policy
July 2, 2018 Newswise — CHICAGO – The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics initiated and led a collaborative of more than a dozen health organizations in strongly encouraging the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to ensure the mental and physical well-being of children affected by its immigration policy. At the request of the Academy, the organizations sent a letter on July 2 to DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, expressing concerns about children and the long-term impact on their mental and physical well-being. The letter asks DHS to ensure that food and nutrition requirements are met, and access to medical care is provided to families who are placed in temporary detention or care provider facilities. "Nutrition services provided by registered dietitian nutritionists and nutrition and dietetic technicians, registered are essential components of comprehensive care for children in these facilities," said Mary Russell, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics' 2018-2019 President. In addition to the Academy, the health organizations signing the letter are: According to the letter: ### The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics is the world's largest organization of food and nutrition professionals. The Academy is committed to improving the nation's health and advancing the profession of dietetics through research, education and advocacy. Visit the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics at eatright.org.
