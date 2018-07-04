Partnership Kicks Goals for Business Graduates

A new partnership between the University of Adelaide’s Adelaide Business School and Port Adelaide Football Club (PAFC) will establish further opportunities for graduates wanting to launch their careers in China and Australia.

For four years, PAFC has been utilising Australian Rules football to connect Chinese and Australian companies in each region to further their connection and achieve their strategic aims. Now, through the partnership between PAFC and the Adelaide Business School, students and graduates will benefit from additional internship and graduate employment opportunities.

Initially the partnership will focus on employment and internship opportunities for University of Adelaide students, but will expand in subsequent years to see the University work alongside Port Adelaide on its Power Footy program which encourages cultural and educational exchange.

“We’ve watched with great interest Port Adelaide Football Club’s use of sports diplomacy to connect Australian and Chinese businesses. We are thrilled to now be partnering with them to achieve our common goals,” says Professor Christopher Findlay, Executive Dean of the University's Faculty of the Professions, which houses the Adelaide Business School.

“This new partnership will establish a connection between the Business School and Port Adelaide Football Club’s Chinese and Australian partners to create an additional avenue for our graduates to step confidently into their careers, all whilst being able to share the University’s unique educational proposition," says Professor Findlay.

Port Adelaide’s Chief Executive, Keith Thomas, says: “We are delighted to be partnering with the University of Adelaide, a premium tertiary education brand recognised globally for its excellence.”

“In the short time that Port Adelaide Football Club has been playing in China it has established a premier position in the hearts and minds of the community. It has focussed people’s attention on South Australia and all the good things that it offers.

“Through our interactions we have become familiar with the goals and aspirations of our business partners who actively seek high-quality graduates. We are delighted to use this partnership to help our business network and the University of Adelaide achieve their goals.

“Port Adelaide has developed an innovative business model as a disruptor, but we will never stop learning. We believe this partnership will shine a light on our business model and practices,” says Mr Thomas.

This collaboration builds on an award-winning program developed by the University of Adelaide's Careers Service, known as China Career Ready Plus. That program connects global employers in China with students, and provides career development resources for the University’s Chinese students and to assist them become career ready. Thousands of students have benefited from the program since 2015.

This is in addition to an agreement between the University’s Indigenous Centre Wirltu Yarlu and PAFC, which works to support young Indigenous people gain access to university education through the Club’s Aboriginal AFL Academy Program.