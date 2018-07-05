ISPOR Wins 2018 “Power of A” Award for Its Good Practices for Outcomes Research Reports

Newswise — Lawrenceville, NJ, USA—July 9, 2018—ISPOR, the professional society for health economics and outcomes research, announced that it has been recognized by the American Society of Association Executives (ASAE) with a 2018 “Power of A” Silver Award for its Good Practices for Outcomes Research Reports.

The ASAE Power of A Awards acknowledges a number of organizations each year that distinguish themselves with innovative, effective, and broad-reaching programs and activities that positively impact America and the world. The Power of A Awards recognize and celebrate the extraordinary contributions associations make to society by enriching lives, creating a competitive workforce, preparing society for the future, driving innovation, and making a better world.

ISPOR Good Practices for Outcomes Research Reports set international standards in the field of health economics and outcomes research. These highly cited reports are expert consensus guidance recommendations for conducting outcomes research (clinical, economic, and patient-reported outcomes) or for using outcomes research in healthcare decision making. All ISPOR Good Practices for Outcomes Research Task Force Reports are published in the Society’s scientific journal, Value in Health, and are made freely available as part of the Society’s mission.



###

ABOUT ISPOR

ISPOR, the professional society for health economics and outcomes research (HEOR), is an international, multistakeholder, nonprofit dedicated to advancing HEOR excellence to improve decision making for health globally. The Society is the leading source for scientific conferences, peer-reviewed and MEDLINE®-indexed publications, good practices guidance, education, collaboration, and tools/resources in the field.

