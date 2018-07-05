ACR DSI Releases Initial Use Cases for Industry Feedback

Newswise — The American College of Radiology Data Science InstituteTM (ACR DSI) began releasing its first use cases in the TOUCH-AI library to industry for comment this month, to generate feedback prior to the projected release of the use cases in the fall of 2018.

“As we are working to obtain and incorporate feedback into our preliminary use cases, we are seeing a groundswell of support for the information we are providing,” said Laura Coombs, ACR Senior Director of Informatics. “This is an exciting stage of use case development because every bit of feedback, no matter how small, has the potential to profoundly affect both the industry and clinicians’ ability to create and deploy AI technology.”

In addition to medical specialty societies and standards organizations, DSI has solicited feedback on use cases from a variety of AI, analytic, reporting system, Electronic Medical Record (EMR) and Picture Archive and Communication System (PACS) organizations and is open to all organizations who are currently developing or supporting AI applications in radiology.

Individual entities developing AI often find it difficult to solve healthcare problems in a comprehensive way that provides value to the clinical setting. When released, the freely available use cases in the ACR DSI TOUCH-AI library will present a clear path to vendors, clinicians and patients on where AI will be able to improve patient care.

Medical imaging AI use case development is an initial focus of the ACR DSI. The DSI was launched in May 2017 to develop and use AI to help radiologists improve medical imaging care.

