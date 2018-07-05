Coriell Institute for Medical Research Earns Updated ISO 9001:2015 Certification for Quality Management

Newswise — Leaders at the Coriell Institute for Medical Research are proud to announce the Institute’s quality management system has been certified to meet ISO 9001:2015 standards.

The Institute is a critical supplier of biomaterials to the global scientific community, therefore, it is vital that the work done at Coriell must be of the highest quality. The recent certification shows that the system that Coriell has in place to monitor its processes meet the most stringent quality assurance requirements.

Coriell’s system is designed to identify and monitor internal and external factors that impact operations and understand the needs and expectations of all interested parties. The system follows the Plan-Do-Check-Act (PDCA) cycle and monitors the performance of all operations tied to quality and customer satisfaction.

“We have a global track-record of providing high-quality goods and services, with a decades strong reputation as a ‘gold-standard’ provider”. When a scientist orders a cell line or DNA sample from us, they know it is going to perform as expected.” said Nahid Turan, PhD, director of laboratory operations. “In order consistently meet expectations, we have worked diligently to develop and implement a comprehensive quality management system and we are proud our system has been certified to meet internationally recognized standards.”

Prior to the new certification, Coriell’s quality management system was certified to the previous ISO 9001:2008 standard. ISO 9001 standards are developed by the International Organization for Standardization to oversee quality and management systems within organizations.

The Coriell Institute for Medical Research is a global leader in understanding how our personal genomes affect our health. Recognized as one of the world's leading biobanks, Coriell distributes biological samples and offering research and biobanking services to scientists in 85 countries around the globe and is the trusted steward of world-renowned collections for the National Institutes of Health, disease foundations, and commercial clients. And as pioneer in genomics, Coriell is examining the utility of using personal genetic information in clinical care through the Coriell Personalized Medicine Collaborative (CPMC) research study (cpmc.coriell.org). The Institute is also unlocking the promise of induced pluripotent stem cells and their role in disease research and drug discovery. For more information, visit www.coriell.org, like us on Facebook or follow @Coriell_Science on Twitter.