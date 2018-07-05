 
Historian Analyzes Religion, Memory, and American Culture and Society Through a Multifaith Lens

  • Credit: Photo courtesy of Chris Cantwell

    Chris Cantwell is an historian and essayist based at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

History, Religion
  • Evangelicalism , evangelicals and politics, Fundamentalism, Midwest, collective memory,
  • museum experience, Nostalgia, working-class, history and museum studies, History,
  • religion and American culture, Religion and films
    • Historian and essayist Chris Cantwell can discuss how religion shapes the ways that Americans see themselves and how the world sees America. “Even ‘The Walking Dead,’ can be seen as a religion of sorts," he explains. Current projects include digitizing the histories of multifaith communities in the Midwest, writings on religion and politics in America, and a book on evangelicalism and nostalgia. As a former museum professional, Cantwell can also speak to the politics of commemoration at museums, libraries and historic sites. Additional research interests include: Evangelicalism and Fundamentalism, religion and politics, history of the Midwest, collective memory and nostalgia, and labor and working-class history.

    Cantwell is available for radio, television and print interviews.

