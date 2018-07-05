Historian Analyzes Religion, Memory, and American Culture and Society Through a Multifaith Lens

Historian and essayist Chris Cantwell can discuss how religion shapes the ways that Americans see themselves and how the world sees America. “Even ‘The Walking Dead,’ can be seen as a religion of sorts," he explains. Current projects include digitizing the histories of multifaith communities in the Midwest, writings on religion and politics in America, and a book on evangelicalism and nostalgia. As a former museum professional, Cantwell can also speak to the politics of commemoration at museums, libraries and historic sites. Additional research interests include: Evangelicalism and Fundamentalism, religion and politics, history of the Midwest, collective memory and nostalgia, and labor and working-class history.

Cantwell is available for radio, television and print interviews.