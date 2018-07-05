APA Decries Trump Administration Plan to Roll Back Policies That Factor Race in College Admissions

Newswise — WASHINGTON – Following is the statement of Jessica Henderson Daniel, PhD, president of the American Psychological Association, regarding the Trump administration’s announcement that it will rescind guidelines on affirmative action in college admissions:

“This decision is short-sighted and ignores the scientific research demonstrating that diversity in higher education promotes harmonious and productive intergroup relations. There is ample scientific evidence supporting the overarching principle that institutions of higher education should be permitted to employ race-conscious admissions practices to promote the many educational benefits for all students associated with campus diversity.

“Underrepresentation of minority groups inhibits academic performance, fosters prejudice and hinders cognitive function. Additionally, subconscious racial bias continues to interfere with the effective education of nonminority students. Research has also shown that increased racial diversity improves intellectual and academic performance for minority and nonminority students, and that diversity in higher education improves civic engagement and professional competency.”

The American Psychological Association has filed five amicus briefs with the U.S. Supreme Court supporting the consideration of race in college admissions polices on the grounds that social science research confirms the benefits of such policies.

