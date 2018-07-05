Environmental Law Experts Available for Media Interviews After EPA Chief Scott Pruitt Resigns

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt resigned Thursday in the wake of several reports of potential ethical issues. University of Colorado Boulder experts are available to talk to media about Pruitt’s tenure and impact on environmental law and environmental issues during his time at the EPA.

Alice Madden is executive director of the Getches-Wilkinson Center at Colorado Law. The center focuses on environmental law.

Sarah Krakoff, professor of law, teaches classes on environmental law and focuses on American Indian law, natural resources and public land law.

