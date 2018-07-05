Constitutional Law Professors Available on Supreme Court Nominees

CHICAGO --- President Trump is expected to announce his nominee for the Supreme Court on Monday, filling the vacancy of retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy. The following constitutional law scholars from Northwestern Pritzker School of Law are available to comment on the implications for the country.

Ronald Allen is the John Henry Wigmore Professor of Law and a constitutional and criminal law expert. He can be reached at rjallen@law.northwestern.edu.

Eugene Kontorovich is a professor of law who specializes in constitutional law, federal courts and public international law. He can be reached at (mobile) 917-214-3353 or e-kontorovich@law.northwestern.edu.

John O. McGinnis is the George C. Dix Professor in Constitutional Law and has expertise in constitutional law, international law, law and economics and antitrust law. He can be reached at j-mcginnis@law.northwestern.edu.

Martin Redish is the Louis and Harriet Ancel Professor of Law and Public Policy. He teaches and writes on the subjects of federal jurisdiction, civil procedure, freedom of expression and constitutional law. He can be reached at m-redish@law.northwestern.edu.

