Best College Reviews Names UNF Among Top 50 Online RN to BSN Programs

Newswise — Best College Reviews has named the University of North Florida among the Top 50 online Registered Nurse (RN) to Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) programs for 2018, ranking No. 14 in the nation.

“This is yet another in a long line of national accolades for our School of Nursing and I can’t say enough about our outstanding faculty, staff and students,” said Dr. Curt Lox, UNF Brooks College of Health Dean. “Online RN to BSN programs have become very popular and to be ranked 14th in the nation is quite an honor.”

This ranking was created using the National Center for Education Statistics’ College Navigator database. The Top 50 online RN to BSN programs were ranked based on tuition, U.S. News and World Report recognition as a Top School for Online Bachelor’s Programs, customization options and “wow” factor.

According to the American Association of Colleges of Nursing, earning a BSN is now the minimum educational requirement in nursing and more employers are demanding it. The online learning model has proven popular with professional nurses, particularly those who live far from campus or need to complete the RN to BSN transition on their own schedule.

“At UNF we strive to maintain the quality and rigor of all our nursing programs. The requirements and standards for our online programs are similar to those of our on-campus programs. Our goal is to provide excellent education at an affordable price,” said Dr. Li Loriz, UNF School of Nursing director.

More than 700 students enroll in the UNF School of Nursing, one of the University’s six Flagship Program, each academic year, and the School graduates around 140 prelicensure Bachelor of Science in Nursing students each year. UNF nursing graduates have a national pass rate of 94.29 on the National Certification Licensure, which is higher than the national pass rate of 85.49 and the Florida pass rate of 74.3.

The School of Nursing was selected as the first flagship program at UNF and offers a wide variety of programs at the undergraduate and graduate levels. The program has a community-based, population-focused curriculum corresponding to changes in healthcare delivery trends.

Best College Reviews is an authoritative, objective, and editorially independent online college review journal. The site is committed to providing students with the best, most trustworthy guidance for making what may be the biggest decision of their lives. Comprehensive resources include college rankings, information about online colleges, features, and a blog. To read more about the ranking, visit Best College Reviews website.

UNF, a nationally ranked university located on an environmentally beautiful campus, offers students who are dedicated to enriching the lives of others the opportunity to build their own futures through a well-rounded education.

###