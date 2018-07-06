 
Expert on China, U.S. Trade Available for Media Interviews as Tensions Escalate

    • As the U.S. and China are escalating trade tensions, University of Colorado Boulder economist Keith Maskus is available for media interviews.

    Maskus has served as chief economist for the U.S. Department of State, as well as lead economist for the World Bank. He is a specialist in international trade analysis, multilateral trade policy and the role of intellectual property rights in trade. keith.maskus@colorado.edu

    For help arranging interviews:

    Andrew Sorensen, CU Boulder media relations
    andrew.sorensen@colorado.edu
    303-492-3114

    Keith Maskus, professor of economics
    keith.maskus@colorado.edu

