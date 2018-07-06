Expert on China, U.S. Trade Available for Media Interviews as Tensions Escalate
Article ID: 697099
Released: 6-Jul-2018 11:05 AM EDT
Source Newsroom: University of Colorado Boulder
Expert Pitch
MEDIA CONTACT
Available for logged-in reporters only
CHANNELS
KEYWORDS
As the U.S. and China are escalating trade tensions, University of Colorado Boulder economist Keith Maskus is available for media interviews.
Maskus has served as chief economist for the U.S. Department of State, as well as lead economist for the World Bank. He is a specialist in international trade analysis, multilateral trade policy and the role of intellectual property rights in trade. keith.maskus@colorado.edu
For help arranging interviews:
Andrew Sorensen, CU Boulder media relations
andrew.sorensen@colorado.edu
303-492-3114
Keith Maskus, professor of economics
keith.maskus@colorado.edu