Urologist Warns Against Pop-up Men's Clinics that Promote P-shots

Released: 6-Jul-2018 12:05 PM EDT

Infectious Diseases, Men's Health
KEYWORDS
  • Men's Health, penis size, stem cell injections, penis girth, Urology,
  • Stem Cells, penile shot
    • Ryan Terlecki, M.D., a Wake Forest Baptist Health urologist, is available to answer questions related to men’s sexual health.

    Terlecki can address "pop up" men's health clinics that promote treatments for something called the P-shot to increase sensitivity and feeling, as well as potential side effects of increase in size and girth.

    Terlecki was actually the first person in the world to publish on the safety of this approach, but this technology is still considered unproven and experimental. He says these clinics prey on male insecurity and charge thousands of dollars for unproven treatments.

    He is also an expert in urethral and urologic reconstruction, sexual dysfunction, and Peyronie’s disease. 

     

     
        

