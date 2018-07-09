UNF Lands National Affordable Colleges 2018-19 Top LGBTQ-Friendly College List

AffordableCollegesOnline.org, a leader in higher education information, resources, affordability and rankings has recognized the University of North Florida as being one of the most inclusive campuses for LGBTQ students in the country.

“Being recognized for our excellence as an LGBTQ-friendly school highlights UNF’s commitment to positioning students for life-long success,” said Kaitlin Legg, UNF LGBT Resource Center director. “Affirming and including our LGBTQ community is one of the ways that UNF promotes the welfare and positive transformation of individuals, communities and societies.”

The general criteria used to identify the most LGBTQ-friendly colleges of 2018 include the following:

Accredited, not-for-profit four-year public or private institution

The school offers students a professionally run LGBTQ support center staffed by at least one paid professional or graduate assistant directing LGBTQ resources

LGBTQ scholarship or scholarship resources are offered

The school has gender-inclusive housing

LGBTQ clubs, organizations, and events are offered



“We wanted to highlight the schools that are dedicated to creating a safe and welcoming environment for everyone. These schools are leading the charge in helping LGBTQ students find an inclusive campus that will support their personal and academic needs,” said Dan Schuessler, AffordableCollegesOnline.org CEO and founder.

An in-depth look at the most LGBTQ-friendly colleges and detailed methodology is outlined here. Last month, UNF ranked No. 5 in the nation on the Most Affordable LGTBQ-Friendly list by SR Education Group for its affordability and number of online degree options, in addition to have been awarded four or more stars on the Campus Pride Index, which rates schools based on a five-star scale that incorporates eight LGBTQ-friendly factors.

The UNF LGBT Resource Center’s mission is to provide valuable education and resources for the entire campus community with a commitment to advocacy, equality, respect, and support for LGBT students, faculty and staff.

