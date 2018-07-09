AU Experts Comment on upcoming NATO summit and Trump-Putin meeting

AU Experts Comment: NATO Summit and Trump-Putin Meeting

What: Can the transatlantic partnership survive next week’s NATO Summit in Brussels? And how will the Helsinki meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin impact the deteriorating relationships between the two countries and the European Union? American University experts are available to offer their insights into these and other urgent foreign policy and national security issues.

When: July 9, 2018 - ongoing

Where: In-studio, on campus, via email or telephone, Skype/Facetime

Background:

The following experts are available for comments:

Gordon Adams, professor of U.S. Foreign Policy, has published widely on defense and national security policy, the defense policy process, and national security budgets. He is often sought by national and international media outlets to comment on U.S. national security policy.

Keith Darden, associate professor in the School of International Service. His research focuses on nationalism, state-building, and the politics of Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia. His book, Economic Liberalism and Its Rivals, explored the formation of international economic institutions among the post-Soviet states.

Garret Martin, a Professorial Lecturer at AU's School of International Service, can comment on a wide range of topics related to the European Union, U.S. and European foreign policy, European national politics, and NATO. He is an Editor at Large at the Washington, D.C.-based European Institute and a Board Member at European Affairs. He has written widely on transatlantic relations, both in the field of history and contemporary affairs.

Prof. Martin said: “The transatlantic partnership is in the midst of a serious crisis, following the major disputes in recent months over climate, the Iran nuclear deal, and tariffs. Will Donald Trump and his European counterparts continue on their collision course? Or will they try to stop that downward trend? The NATO summit, could be a make or break for relations between Europe and the United States."

