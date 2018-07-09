Tulane Debuts Master of Professional Studies in Cybersecurity Management

Newswise — Tulane University’s School of Professional Advancement (SoPA) is now enrolling students in a new online Master of Professional Studies (MPS) in Cybersecurity Management program.

The online MPS in Cybersecurity Management program will provide students with both the theoretical and the functional knowledge necessary to succeed in the field of cybersecurity management. The program will also cover key areas of computing and security that will give students the knowledge and skills needed to excel in several IT fields.

“SoPA is excited to offer an excellent online master’s degree in the rapidly growing field of cybersecurity, building on our strong base of both online and on-ground programs in the computing and security fields,” said Suri Duitch, dean of the School of Professional Advancement.

This program will target students who are currently working in Cybersecurity or wish to further their career in IT Security, Cybersecurity, Information Assurance and Information System Security by teaching them how to build and maintain secure networks, as well as thwart malicious cyber attacks. The MPS in Cybersecurity Management will give students the knowledge and skills to effectively envision, plan, develop, communicate and lead cybersecurity efforts for an organization.

“The Cybersecurity Management Program curriculum was built with the input and advice of an industry panel of practitioners and executives,” said Ralph Russo, associate director of Applied Computing Systems and Technology at SoPA. “This design ensures that our graduates possess the relevant knowledge, skills and abilities most in demand in the marketplace.”

According to the Wall Street Journal, the current demand for cybersecurity workers is outpacing supply by so much that by 2022, North America will have 265,000 more data-security jobs than skilled workers, a 2017 report by consultants Frost & Sullivan projected. The median starting salary for a data-security analyst is $121,000, according to a survey by the staffing and risk-consulting firm Robert Half International Inc. For an information-systems security manager, it’s $137,000.

Noodle Partners, the nation's fastest-growing online higher education provider, is a partner with SoPA in administering the new master’s program.

“Tulane University is one of the most respected educational and research institutions in the country, and SoPA is committed to educating working adults by developing innovative online programs,” said John Katzman, CEO of Noodle Partners. “We are proud to continue our collaboration with this institution to develop a Cybersecurity program that leverages SoPA’s professors of practice who use their industry experience to inform the curriculum and student experience.”

To learn more about the MPS program in Cybersecurity Management, click here.