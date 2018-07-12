Mary K. Crow, MD, and Jane E. Salmon, MD, Named Honorary Members of the European League Against Rheumatism

Mary K. Crow, MD, physician-in-chief and chief of Rheumatology, and Jane E. Salmon, MD, rheumatologist at Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS), have been named honorary members of the European League Against Rheumatism (EULAR) during the Annual European Congress of Rheumatology in Amsterdam.

Founded in 1947, EULAR’s mission is to reduce the burden of rheumatic conditions and to improve the treatment, prevention and rehabilitation of musculoskeletal diseases. EULAR represents the scientific societies of rheumatology in all the European nations, health professional associations, and organizations for people with rheumatism.

As a mark of distinction, EULAR elects honorary members based on their outstanding service in accomplishing the organization’s objectives and in 2017, began nominating its first overseas individuals. Dr. Crow is among the first two Americans honored in 2017, and Dr. Salmon is the third American recognized.

About Dr. Crow

As physician-in-chief and chief of Rheumatology, Dr. Crow leads 66 full-time physicians including both adult and pediatric rheumatologists. Additionally, Dr. Crow’s academic and research career has focused on the molecular mechanisms that underlie systemic autoimmune diseases with a focus systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis.

About Dr. Salmon

At HSS, Dr. Salmon is the director of the Lupus and APS Center of Excellence, co-director of the Mary Kirkland Center for Lupus Research, and director of the FOCIS Center of Excellence. Dr. Salmon’s research has focused on the mechanisms of tissue injury in lupus and other autoimmune conditions.

