Is Ant-Man possible? Researcher has the answer

Released: 9-Jul-2018 1:05 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: University of Delaware

  • Credit: University of Delaware

    Dr. Thomas Epps, Professor of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at the University of Delaware

    • It probably never occurred to most Marvel Comic fans, but the recent arrival of "Ant-Man and the Wasp" begs a scientific question: Could there be an actual superhero who can shrink down and fight crime on a nanoscale? 

    Thomas Epps, a professor of biomolecular engineering at the University of Delaware, has the answer. Sort of.

    UD boasts a wide array of nanoscale research and technology. This state-of-the-art machinery can create devices smaller than a human hair that could lead to scientific advances in everything from medical diagnostics to solar energy harvesting.

    Could this technology be used to one day create a tiny human? That question is the elephant in the room.

    Reporters interested in an interview with Dr. Epps can email pbothum@udel.edu.

