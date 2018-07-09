Is Ant-Man possible? Researcher has the answer

It probably never occurred to most Marvel Comic fans, but the recent arrival of "Ant-Man and the Wasp" begs a scientific question: Could there be an actual superhero who can shrink down and fight crime on a nanoscale?

Thomas Epps, a professor of biomolecular engineering at the University of Delaware, has the answer. Sort of.

UD boasts a wide array of nanoscale research and technology. This state-of-the-art machinery can create devices smaller than a human hair that could lead to scientific advances in everything from medical diagnostics to solar energy harvesting.

Could this technology be used to one day create a tiny human? That question is the elephant in the room.

