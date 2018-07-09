New Immersive Workshop from Medical Library Association Shifts Librarians Focus from “Research Consumers” to “Research Producers”

Newswise — CHICAGO, IL, July 9, 2018 — A 2016 study from Pew Research Center indicated that 33% of library patrons believe librarians have contributed “a lot” to helping people seek health information - essentially assisting patrons to navigate an extremely complex world of health information. Not only do librarians provide the important service of helping patrons identify health research information, many also generate informative research.

Librarians interested in developing and honing their research skills, will attend the Medical Library Association’s (MLA) new Research Training Institute (RTI) for Health Science Librarians this summer in Chicago. The first week-long institute will be offered at the University of Illinois–Chicago from July 9 to 13, 2018.

Health sciences librarians at hospitals and academic medical centers and public librarians will receive expert instruction in research design and, over the following year, expert guidance and mentoring to support them in conducting and disseminating original research. Upon completion of the Institute, participants will join the ranks of librarians trained in evidence-based research practices essential to enhancing the work of health information providers.

The RTI is partially funded through an Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) Laura Bush 21st Century Library Grant. MLA partnered with the Research Institute for Public Libraries, Association of Academic Health Sciences Libraries, the Library of the Health Sciences Chicago at UIC and Sage Publishing on this initiative.

To learn more about this Institute visit the RTI website.

