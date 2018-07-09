American U. Experts Available to Comment on Supreme Court Nomination

WHAT: American University experts are available to discuss the political and legal ramifications of President Donald Trump’s second Supreme Court nomination.

WHEN: July 9, 2018 - ongoing

WHERE: In–studio, on campus, via email, Skype or via telephone

Background:

Experts available for comments:

Daniela Kraiem is a practitioner-in-residence at American University Washington College of Law and the associate director AUWCL’s Women and the Law Program. When she is not teaching, Kraiem coordinates grant-funded projects that connect the AUWCL community with the legal needs and concerns of women and LGBTI persons. Such projects include the Student Debt and Education Justice Project, a new effort to address the legal and policy aspects of student debt, and the Gender, Health and Justice Project, which promotes the use of human rights instruments and domestic law to improve the health of women and LGBTI persons. She teaches courses in gender and domestic policy, gender and international and comparative law and advanced legal writing.

Elizabeth Sherman, assistant professor at the School of Public Affairs, is an expert on U.S. politics, campaigns and elections, women in politics, among other issues. She has spoken and written widely on a broad range of issues related to U.S. politics.

Bill Snape is a practitioner-in-residence, the assistant dean of adjunct faculty affairs, and fellow in environmental law at American University Washington College of Law. Snape is senior counsel with the Center for Biological Diversity, where he works on endangered species, public lands and energy issues. He has litigated a number of environmental cases in federal court, and argued Center for Biological Diversity v. Interior (D.C. Cir. 2009), which rejected the federal government’s plan for oil and gas drilling off the coast of Alaska. Snape is the author of numerous articles on natural resource issues, including the book Biodiversity and the Law published by Island Press. He is currently chairman of the board for the Endangered Species Coalition, and general counsel of the United States Climate Action Network. Snape’s areas of expertise include domestic and international environmental law, public interest law, administrative law, appellate advocacy, and non-profit law and philanthropy.

James Thurber, Distinguished Professor of Government, founder and former director of American University’s Center for Congressional and Presidential Studies, is a leading expert on campaigns and elections, presidential-congressional relations, and author of Obama in Office and American Gridlock: The Sources, Character and Impact of Political Polarization, among other highly-regarded political books and articles.

Stephen Wermiel , professor of practice in constitutional law at American University Washington College of Law, holds expertise in the U.S. Supreme Court, having covered the court for the Wall Street Journal from 1979 until 1991. He is the author of a biweekly column on SCOTUSblog aimed at explaining the Supreme Court to law students and co-author of Justice Brennan: Liberal Champion, the definitive biography of the late Supreme Court Justice William J. Brennan Jr. Wermiel teaches constitutional law, First Amendment, and a seminar on the workings of the Supreme Court.

