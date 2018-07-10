American Society of Nephrology Peer-Reviewed Journals Continue Strong Impact

Newswise — The Journal of the American Society of Nephrology (JASN) maintains its prominent position in the field of nephrology in Impact Factor for 2017, with a score of 8.7 according to Journal Citation Reports® (JCR). This Impact Factor reflects the journal’s influence, based on the average annual number of citations in 2017 to articles published in a journal during 2015 and 2016.

Physicians and scientists read the journal, established in 1990, to discover advances in renal disease, including dialysis, transplantation, immunology, hemodynamics, bone disease, clinical nephrology, epidemiology, and patient outcomes. As the leading kidney journal in the world, JASN is referenced more than any publication in the field.

JCR also reported that the society’s Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology (CJASN) Impact Factor increased from 4.8 to 5.8 in one year. CJASN publishes relevant research and reviews about in-and outpatient kidney disease care. Physicians read CJASN to learn about key clinical outcomes in critical care, dialysis, kidney medicine, and metabolism.

“We are honored that our consistently high-rated peer-reviewed publications are recognized for their influence,” said Josephine P. Briggs, MD, JASN Editor-in-Chief. “It highlights the society’s impact on kidney research and advancements in preventing, treating, and curing kidney diseases.” CJASN Editor-in-Chief Rajnish Mehrotra, MD, concurs. “The special features and educational materials also benefit readers and complement CJASN—a publication some consider an essential clinician tool,” he said.

JCR evaluates the world's leading journals, with quantifiable, statistical information based on citation data. Then compiling articles' cited references, JCR measures research influence and impact at the journal and category levels and shows the relationship between citing and cited journals.

Since 1966, the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) has been leading the fight to prevent, treat, and cure kidney diseases throughout the world by educating health professionals and scientists, advancing research and innovation, communicating new knowledge, and advocating for the highest quality care for patients. ASN has nearly 18,000 members representing 112 countries. For more information, please visit www.asn-online.org or contact 202-640-4660.

