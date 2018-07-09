Air Pollution, Green Plasticizers' Effect on Reproductive Health, and More Featured in July 2018 Toxicological Sciences

Newswise — “Toxicological Sciences would like to assure our readers that the scientific paper is not dead. It is very much alive and will continue to drive scientific communication for many years to come, modernizing to meet the changing research landscape,” writes Toxicological Sciences Editor-in-Chief Gary W. Miller in the July 2018 issue. The high-quality research papers which appear in the July 2018 issue include Contemporary Reviews and a Historical Perspective on air pollution; a Contemporary Review on the role of the immune system in thorax toxicology; and Editor’s Highlights on PBPK modeling of antibiotics in dairy cattle; PCBs and steatohepatitis; uranium mine particles and cardiopulmonary toxicity; green plasticizers and reproductive health; and antiandrogenic mixtures and male reproduction.

Highlights of Toxicological Sciences Volume 164, Issue 1 include:

Toxicological Sciences is the official journal of the Society of Toxicology (SOT), a professional and scholarly organization of more than 8,000 scientists from academic institutions, government, and industry representing the great variety of individuals who practice toxicology in the United States and abroad.

