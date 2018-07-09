Air Pollution, Green Plasticizers' Effect on Reproductive Health, and More Featured in July 2018 Toxicological Sciences
Issue Also Contains Articles on the Immune System and Thorax Toxicology, PBPK Modeling of Antibiotics in Dairy Cattle; and Effects of Uranium Mine Particles on Cardiopulmonary Function
Newswise — “Toxicological Sciences would like to assure our readers that the scientific paper is not dead. It is very much alive and will continue to drive scientific communication for many years to come, modernizing to meet the changing research landscape,” writes Toxicological Sciences Editor-in-Chief Gary W. Miller in the July 2018 issue. The high-quality research papers which appear in the July 2018 issue include Contemporary Reviews and a Historical Perspective on air pollution; a Contemporary Review on the role of the immune system in thorax toxicology; and Editor’s Highlights on PBPK modeling of antibiotics in dairy cattle; PCBs and steatohepatitis; uranium mine particles and cardiopulmonary toxicity; green plasticizers and reproductive health; and antiandrogenic mixtures and male reproduction.
Highlights of Toxicological Sciences Volume 164, Issue 1 include:
- Historical Perspective: Historical Highlights of Air Pollution Toxicology (Free to Read)
- Contemporary Review: Neuroendocrine Regulation of Air Pollution Health Effects: Emerging Insights (Free to Read)
- Contemporary Review: Air-Liquid Interface: Relevant In Vitro Models for Investigating Air Pollutant-Induced Pulmonary Toxicity (Free to Read)
- Contemporary Review: The Serosal Immune System of the Thorax in Toxicology
- Editor’s Highlight: Liver Disease in a Residential Cohort with Elevated Polychlorinated Biphenyl Exposures
- Editor’s Highlight: Probabilistic Physiologically Based Pharmacokinetic Model for Penicillin G in Milk from Dairy Cows Following Intramammary or Intramuscular Administrations
- Editor’s Highlight: Respirable Uranyl-Vanadate-Containing Particulate Matter Derived from a Legacy Uranium Mine Site Exhibits Potentiated Cardiopulmonary Toxicity
- Editor’s Highlight: Effects of In Utero and Lactational Exposure to New Generation Green Plasticizers on Adult Male Rats: A Comparative Study with Di(2-Ethylhexyl) Phthalate
- Editor’s Highlight: Mixed “Antiandrogenic” Chemicals at Low Individual Doses Produce Reproductive Tract Malformations in the Male Rat
Toxicological Sciences is the official journal of the Society of Toxicology (SOT), a professional and scholarly organization of more than 8,000 scientists from academic institutions, government, and industry representing the great variety of individuals who practice toxicology in the United States and abroad.