Supreme Court Expert Jeffrey Segal, PhD, Available To Comment on Selection of Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh

Jeffrey Segal, PhD, Supreme Court Expert and Distinguished Professor, Department of Political Science, is available to speak about the recently announced nomination of Brett Kavanaugh for Supreme Court Justice via Skype or live via the VideoLink Studio located on the Stony Brook University campus to provide expert commentary.

Topic: Last night, President Trump nominated US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit Judge Brett Kavanaugh to fill the upcoming Supreme Court vacancy left by Justice Anthony Kennedy. According to Professor Jeffrey Segal, “There have been grumblings against [Brett] Kavanaugh from the right wing of the Republican Party because he is too mainstream. They point to his frequent work for George W. Bush as well as various others in the Republican establishment. The right wing is seriously mistaken. If confirmed, which he no doubt will be, he will end up a very conservative justice.”

To schedule an interview with Professor Segal, contact: Joan Behan-Duncan at 631 632-4965 or joan.behan-duncan@stonybrook.edu

Find more experts at Stony Brook University here.